MN Sings Awards Over $30,000 To Amateur Singers

The 2-day Minnesota Sings State Final event, held last weekend at the Fairmont Opera House in Fairmont saw a total of 63 contestants provide just over 18 hours of vocal performances. The weekend culminated with the Grand Finale on Sunday afternoon which revealed the top 16 singers. First place in the 13-20 division was Elaina Waggoner who represented Albertville. Top vocalist in the 21 and above division was Noel Cruz from Elk River. Each will receive $5,000 and a recording session at The Garage Recording studio in the Twin Cities, and a $1,000 prize that will be presented to their favorite local charity, in addition to a bonus $500 to be awarded to the city sponsor that conducted their local Sings event. Second place went to Kyle Johnson from Waseca County in the adult division and Anna Blasy, of Cottage Grove, taking home $3,000 each for their efforts in addition to a recording session at The Garage Studio. This year’s event awarded nearly $30,000 in cash prizes and professional music gear during the competition. Local contestants included Andrea Swanson in the 13 to 20 age division and Brendin Kavitz and Maria Ramos in the 21+ age division. They were sponsored by the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau and enjoyed breakfast with Mayor Mary Fasbender following their qualifying event held during Hastings Rivertown Days in July.
(L to R: Andrea Swanson, Brendin Kavitz, and Maria Ramos. Submitted photos)