Pine Coulee Conversation

The Landmark Conservancy, whose mission is to protect the natural legacy of Wisconsin for everyone, reports that a Joint Finance Committee approved funding in April from the State of Wisconsin in the form of a Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Grant to help purchase the 76-acre Pine Coulee in Prescott. Permanent conservation of this property will be possible pending successful fundraising. Landmark Conservancy led the effort to raise funds for purchasing Pine Coulee and to guarantee its preservation for future generations. Goals are to make the property available to the community, protect the ecological resources, and continue to develop planned trail connections to the overall Coulee River Trails system. Join Coulee River Trails and Landmark Conservancy at the Community Trail Conversation on Tuesday, November 7th. Learn about progress made this season at Magee Park and the fundraising underway to protect Pine Coulee. The event takes place from 6:30 to 7:30 PM at Freedom Park, 200 Monroe St., in Prescott. Coulee River Trails is a non-profit community group committed to developing and maintaining a regional trail system in the Prescott area. Learn more about their work <a href=”https://www.couleerivertrails.org/”>online</a>.