Pleasant Drive Project Wrapping Up

Another sure sign of Fall is the completion of the 2023 Neighborhood Infrastructure Improvement Project of resurfacing Pleasant Drive in Hastings. Pleasant Drive reopened last weekend, and the construction project is substantially completed. In the coming weeks, crews will wrap up the project with watering and maintenance of newly restored seeding areas, general site cleanup, and installation of signage on side streets of Pleasant Drive. City officials thank the engineering and public works teams for all of the hard work on this year’s Neighborhood Infrastructure Improvements Project!