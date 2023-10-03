Premier Bank To Pack Food Bags For UWH

Premier Bank and its 20 branches have selected United Way of Hastings’ (UWH) Food4Kids as an initiative to support by packing and donating 500 weekend student food bags. At its upcoming employee training on October 9, Premier Bank employees from all branches will gather and part of their training day will be giving back to the community. Employees will pack 500 Food4Kids weekend student food bags. UWH’s Food4Kids weekend student food initiative was put in place after identifying that Hastings students were hungry on Monday mornings. UWH and its partners deliver approximately 200 bags of food, each week, to students pre-K through 12th grade. If your organization would like to give food and help pack student food bags, contact United Way of Hastings at 651-438-3337. To learn more about specific food items needed, visit <a href=”https://unitedwayofhastings.org/site/food-4-kids/”>UnitedWayOfHastings.org</a>.