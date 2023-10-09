The Prescott High School Counseling Office reports that the Prescott Community Club Student of the Week is Junior Aidan Anthony. According to a nomination submitted by Spanish Teacher Nicole Jodarski, Aidan is a student who epitomizes the Prescott school values of respect, responsibility, rigor, relationships, and relevance. He is a hard worker who balances a challenging course load with a variety of equally demanding extracurricular activities. As a student, Aidan asks thought-provoking questions and shows a unique desire to understand the intricacies of course content. In June, Aidan traveled with ten other Spanish students to Costa Rica where he lived with a homestay family. Each day he impressed Jodarski with his optimism in the face of unexpected challenges, his courage as he communicated in a second language, and his genuine care for others as he interacted with his host family, his classmates, the bus driver and tour guide, and the people of Costa Rica. Whether collaborating with peers in the classroom, motivating teammates on the track, or welcoming new members into the D&D community, Aidan consistently exemplifies respect and compassion for others while setting exceptionally high personal standards for success.