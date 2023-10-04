Prescott Community Education seeks volunteer coaches for their “Girls On The Run” program. Developed for girls in grades 3 through 5, Girls On The Run has fun, evidence-based programs that inspire all girls to build their confidence, kindness, and decision making skills. Dynamic lessons instill valuable life skills including the important connection between physical and emotional health. Runners and non-runners alike are encouraged to sign up to inspire and encourage these young girls. For more info, and to sign up, please email Program@GOTRMN.org.