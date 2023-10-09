On July 12th, 2022, the City of Prescott signed an agreement with the Prescott Area Food Pantry, Inc. for the purchase of the property, which states, in part, that once all improvements and renovations of the Project are completed the City will transfer ownership of the Property to the Company for $1. As part of that agreement the City agreed to split the cost of an entry sign. The project at the food shelf, located at 911 Pearl Street, is coming to completion and as a result the Prescott Area Food Pantry has contacted Great Rivers Printing for a quote of $1,850 to get an entry sign made for the building. The cost split for the sign would require the City to pay for $925 of the sign, which would come out of the Capital Improvement Fund. The Prescott City Council will consider a resolution to approve the sign and split the cost with the Pantry at the Council meeting on Monday evening.
Prescott Council To Deliberate Sign For Food Pantry
