PRESCOTT GIRLS GOLF CLAIMS FOURTH STRAIGHT STATE TITLE

The Prescott Cardinals Girls Golf team has captured their fourth consecutive State Title, achieving the almost unheard of feat in another close bout. For the second year in a row, the title came down to the final few holes, where Prescott was able to pull away for the title by 3 shots over Notre Dame Academy. The Cardinals had all 5 of their golfers (Gabbi Matzek, Layla Salay, Macy Reiter, Jeanne Rohl and Lydia Feran) finish in the Top 20 in the State. It was Matzek’s par on the final hole that clinched the win.
Prescott held on to it’s #1 ranking for the duration of the regular season, and achieved the ultra rare feat of 4 state titles. Only a handful of schools in any sport in Wisconsin are able to claim that honor.
We will have more to come on KDWA.