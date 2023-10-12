PRESCOTT GIRLS GOLF SOAKS IN FOURTH STRAIGHT TITLE

The celebration continues for Prescott Girls Golf after their fourth consecutive State title. The Cardinals once again received a fire truck escort and got to parade the trophy around the high school and town in celebration, in what is becoming an annual tradition.
Head Coach Chad Salay sat down with KDWA Sports Director Trey Lower to talk about this year’s team and the four in a row titles, plus the outlook for 5 in a row next year.
Juniors Gabbi Matzek, Jeanne Rohl and Lydia Feran also talked to KDWA about the experience from last year helping for this year’s, why this year was more nerve wracking than last, and how a team with no Seniors was able to win the State Title.