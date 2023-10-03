PRESCOTT GOLF WILL DEFEND STATE TITLE, WINS HOME SECTIONAL

The Prescott Girls Golf team is returning to the State tournament, with a win in their first ever home sectional. The Cardinals’ lead was never really in doubt, as Prescott won by 23 strokes to head to State for the fifth time. Prescott will now look to be the fourth team to win four consecutive state titles.
RESULTS
Prescott earned the win with a team score of 356, Hayward was the next closest at 379.
Layla Salay was the highest finishing Cardinal, with a score of 88 to take 5th place. Gabbi Matzek also shot an 88, while Lydia Feran and Macy Reiter shot 90s and Jeanne Rohl shot a 91.
As the team qualified, all 5 golfers automatically head to state.
The State Tournament is October 9 and 10 at University Ridge in Madison.
Picture Credit to Prescott Athletics