Project Share Taking Appointments

Hastings Family Service is preparing for the holiday season, and is now taking calls to set up appointments for Project Share. Executive Director Amy Sutton has the details.
Appointments will be available in-person and over the phone from October 24th through December 5th. Families are encouraged to register as early as possible! Please call HFS at 651-437-7134 to schedule. Learn more at <a href=”https://hastingsfamilyservice.org/programs-services/project-share.html”>HastingsFamilyService.org</a>.