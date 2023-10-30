PSD Considers Potential For Land Sale

A 14.6-acre wooded lot near the First National Bank Fields in Prescott, currently owned by the Prescott School District, is under consideration by the school board for sale. After being approached earlier this year to see if the land, which has a large ravine and is seen as not usable by the District, might be considered for sale. In the interest of approaching the process with transparency, the School Board notified area residents of the possibility of a sale and posted a request for proposals on the District website. The land is zoned for mixed residential use. The Board will reserve the right to reject any letter of intent, to make counter-offers, and to accept any responses or portions thereof that may be the most advantageous, according to the request for proposal. Bidders need to offer a purchase price, amount of earnest money deposit, and any contingencies. Proposals are due by Nov. 13.