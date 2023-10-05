Trophy House Reopens

As previously reported on KDWA, the Trophy House, a long-time fixture in New Trier had closed its doors earlier this year, but now the restaurant and favorite New Trier hangout reopened under new management on Tuesday, with the same staff and the same menu. As the new operation gets off the ground, kitchen hours will be Tuesday through Saturday, 3 to 8 PM, Friday and Saturday, 11 AM to 8 PM, and 8:30 AM to 8 PM, on Sundays. Bar hours will run slightly later. Currently, the Trophy House will not be taking any reservations, just walk-ins until they get a grasp on things. Weekday specials are not scheduled yet, but the Friday Night Fish Fry is back. The Trophy House is located at 23910 Hogan Avenue.