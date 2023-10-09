Two Vehicle Crash On Goodwin Avenue

At approximately 10:55 AM on Monday morning, Hastings First Responders and the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office were paged to the intersection of 160th and Goodwin Avenue in response to a report of a two-vehicle, T-Bone collision. Responders arrived to find two SUVs in the ditch near the southwest portion of the intersection. One driver was transported via Hastings ambulance, with unknown injuries, while the other driver was talking with EMS on scene, with very minor injuries. The road remained open as authorities worked to secure the scene and assist the victims, however, gawkers caused slowing traffic in the immediate vicinity.