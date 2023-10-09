WCSO Officer Roberto Retires

Washington County Sheriff’s Office Correctional Officer John Roberto retired after 23 years with Washington County Sheriff’s Office. During the course of his career, CO Roberto was awarded two life-saving awards and was named Correctional Officer of the Year by the Minnesota Sheriff’s Association in 2021. But more importantly, John filled the room with friends by always lending a hand to fellow officers, by doing things like coming in and cooking everyone breakfast during National Correctional Officer Week, and by always treating people with respect and dignity. As he movies into retirement, John is looking forward to running his laser engraving business and spending time with his family.