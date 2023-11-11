11 HASTINGS ATHLETES SIGN NATIONAL LETTERS OF INTENT

  • November 9, 2023

The early signing period kicked off on November 8, and 11 athletes in Hastings signed their national letters of intent to play college athletics.

In Hastings, the following athletes signed
– Blake Beissel, wrestling, University of Minnesota
– Owen Bernatz, basketball, Northwestern (St. Paul)
– Autumn Burt, hockey, Saint Catherine’s
– Grace Gerlach, lacrosse, Rockhurst University (Kansas City)
– Alex Hendrickson, baseball, University of Saint Thomas
– Lauren Jenkins, softball, University of Minnesota-Duluth
– Cade Kimmes, football and baseball, Gustavus Adolphus
– Gavin Lambert, wrestling, Southwest Minnesota State
– Skylar Little Soldier, wrestling, Grand Valley State
– Brady Nickel, lacrosse, Queen’s University (Charlotte, NC)
– Jack Seleski, baseball, Dakota County Technical College

The athletes all gathered in front of friends, family and supporters at Dugarel’s for the ceremony.

   

