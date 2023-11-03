3 PRESCOTT ATHLETES SIGN NATIONAL LETTERS OF INTENT

In Prescott, a ceremony was held at the high school at 4:30 PM. Three athletes signed their national letter of intent, including 2 headed to Division 1 institutions
Cullen Huppert, who is on his way to being a four year letter winner in baseball, will head to Southwest Minnesota State in Marshall, while Reese Ptacek, who owns many volleyball records in Prescott that may never be broken and is arguably the best volleyball player in school history, signed with the Kansas Jayhawks, and will enroll in December.
Finally, Lila Posthuma, who has a chance to become Prescott’s all-time rebounding leader this season, as well as become another 1000 point scorer, has committed to Bradley University in Illinois. Posthuma will be one of the centerpieces of the Cardinal girls basketball team this season.
There is another signing period in the spring where more athletes could commit and sign their national letters of intent.