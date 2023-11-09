City Offices Closed For Veterans Day

City offices will be closed on Friday, November 10th, in observance of Veterans Day. There are a number of activities happening in Hastings during the Veterans Day weekend. Mayor Mary Fasbender will be at the new United Heroes League ice rink on Saturday, November 11th at 12:00 PM to celebrate a ribbon cutting and deliver a proclamation for Girls Hockey Day. Lyle Russell VFW Post 1210 will hold a Hastings Community Veterans Day Dinner on Saturday, November 11th at 5:00 PM at the 2nd Street Depot Bar and Grill. On Sunday, November 12th, the Mayor will attend and serve as emcee for the River Valley Band and 204th Army Band Veterans Day Concert set for 1:00 PM at the Hastings Middle School.