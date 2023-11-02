DCSO Rises To Security Opportunity

The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office was tasked on Wednesday with coordinating site security for President Biden’s visit to a farm in Greenvale Township. According to Sheriff Joe Leko, this was a first for rural Dakota County. Sheriff Leko said that he couldn’t be more proud of the professionalism and skill demonstrated by deputies and local law enforcement partners. The work behind-the-scenes coordinating and safely executing a presidential visit is immense and one that comes on short notice. Many of the federal security partners expressed their gratitude for the DCSO’s work and commented that the County people are awesome.
(President Biden Prepares To Board Marine One. Submitted photo.)