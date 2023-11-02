Former Hastings Fire Chief Maher Passes

Former Hastings Fire Chief, James P. Maher, passed away on October 26th. Jim worked for the city of Hastings Fire Department, starting as a volunteer in 1968, he was hired as a full time fire fighter and EMT. He was the Assistant Fire Chief and active Fire Chief for six months. After that, he worked for Koch Refinery as a fire fighter, while remaining on the Hastings Fire Department where he was a Captain. He worked for 19.5 years before having to retire. He is preceded in death by his beloved son, Matthew; parents, Paul & Dorothy; brothers, Paul & William; sisters, Margaret & Carol. Jim is survived by his wife of 58 years, Jane Balitz Maher, 6 children, 14 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren; a daughter-in-law, 4 brothers, 5 sisters, many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. A Memorial Mass will be held Friday, November 17th at 2:00 PM at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, Hastings with a visitation from 12:30 – 2:00 PM. A private interment for immediate family only will be taking place at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Cemetery following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Matthew Maher Memorial Scholarship.
(James P. Maher. Submitted Photo.)