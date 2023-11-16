Gobble Gait 2023 Preview

We are now less than one week away from one of the best days of the year! Not only is it Thanksgiving, but it’s also one of the biggest communnity events around, as Gobble Gait 2023 is set for Thanksgiving morning, in Downtown Hastings. Mayor Mary Fasbender, and Kelly Carter, both with the Gobble Gait board, joined KDWA to chat about the history, the course itself, and how to sign up before the event. Don’t forget, our own “Turkey” Nick Tuckner will be hosting our first annual “Turkey Talk with Tuck” LIVE from Gobble Gait, Thanksgiving morning.