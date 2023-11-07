Hastings Council Approves Ag Lease Renewal

On Monday evening, the Hastings City Council deliberated the renewal of a lease of City land in the Industrial Park for agricultural use. Community Development Director John Hinzman presented the item.
The request for bids stated that the award would be based on qualifications, bid price, and crop option. Hinzman reviewed the bids received for corn/soybeans (Option A) or a low nitrogen perennial crop (Option B). Staff recommended awarding the agricultural lease to Dave and Joe Birk for $233 per acre under Option A as it was the most competitive offer. A motion to award the contract to Strohfus Farms under Option B for $100.50 passed by unanimous vote.