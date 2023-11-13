HFD Conducts Sewer Rescue

The City of Hastings Fire and Ambulance Services along with the Hastings Police Department responded to the 400th block of Hayes Drive, late last week, on the call of an 82-year old male stuck in the City storm sewer. When HFD and HPD arrived, they indeed found the Gentleman unable to get out of the murky, dark, damp sewer, as he dropped his keys and a flashlight down the grate, so he popped it off, and went on a little “mission”. When he couldn’t get out, the City officials were summoned. Though the man was retrieved unharmed, Hastings Fire Inspector Jamie Stevens spent some time on scene with KDWA’s Nick Tuckner to talk about the situation, and the importance of staying OUT of the storm sewer system.