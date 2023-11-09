The Knights of Columbus are gearing up for their 61st Annual Charity Auction on November 24th, and Joe Kummer invites everyone to the event.
To donate, or if you have questions, call Dick Carlson at 651-437-3329, or Joe Kummer at 651-367-9223.
The Knights of Columbus are gearing up for their 61st Annual Charity Auction on November 24th, and Joe Kummer invites everyone to the event.
To donate, or if you have questions, call Dick Carlson at 651-437-3329, or Joe Kummer at 651-367-9223.
Permanent link to this article: https://kdwa.com/2023/11/knights-of-columbus-announce-61st-annual-auction/