School Board To Meet Wednesday

  • November 7, 2023

The ISD 200 School Board has scheduled a Special Meeting on Wednesday Nov. 8th at 6:00 PM in the Hastings Middle School Media Center to consider approval of the District’s Food Service Agreement. The Special Session will be immediately followed by a work session to discuss a Student Behavior/Discipline report, the School Perceptions survey results, Initial Budget Assumptions/Guiding Principles discussion for the 2024-25 budget, an updated and or refreshed Joint Powers Agreement, and the Student Board member schedule/process. Both meetings are open to the public.

