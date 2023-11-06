Sizemore Named Prescott Student Of The Week

The Prescott High School Counseling Office reports that the Prescott Community Club Student of the Week is Senior Clinton Sizemore. According to a nomination submitted by Science teacher Lori Pedretti, Clint started his science journey by taking Physical Science during the mass chaos of teaching and learning virtually during the COVID outbreak. He is currently enrolled in Pedretti’s Advanced Chemistry and Physics classes, which are transcripted through Chippewa Valley Technical College. It has been Ms. Pedretti’s pleasure to work with Clint and watch his interests grow in science and math. Clint has become a great role model to his peers and is willing to help others in the classroom. During the Homecoming celebrations this year, everyone watched the great spirit he had taking a pie to the face.
(Clinton Sizemore. Submitted Photo.)