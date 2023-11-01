Thrush Receives Award

Laurie Thrush, the Senior Center and Disabilities Coordinator for Hastings Community Education, was recently professionally recognized by the The Minnesota Community Education Association with the Regional Community Educators of Excellence Award. Thrush said that the award caught her completely by surprise.
Thrush was nominated by fellow Community Ed Staffer Kari Gorr, and received the award during the Minnesota Community Education Association Fall Conference, held October 25th through 27th in Brooklyn Park.