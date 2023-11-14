Vets Park Projects Getting Close

Hastings Parks and Recreation continues with their work at several area parks, including a larger project at Vets’ Park, with new ag lime being put on to all of the softball fields, and some topsoil mulch added to the soccer fields, to improve playability for both sports. Also at Vets’, work will continue on the new dugouts that will be constructed on the new cement plots, that will include roofs on each. Other parks in the city will, or already have gotten the same treatment, including, Pioneer, Wallin, and Lions. Parks and Recreation Director Chris Jenkins joined KDWA to talk about the projects, and where they are at as we approach winter.