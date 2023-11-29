Woodbury 10 Hosting Special Screening

The Woodbury 10 Theatre, one of our fine KDWA Radio Advertisers, will be hosting an exclusive screening of the Minnesota Film “40 Below: The Toughest Race in the World” on one night only, Saturday, December 2nd, at 7:00pm. Woodbury 10 Owner Nathan Block joined KDWA’s Nick Tuckner to talk about the event, which is unprecedented since Block took over ownership, 20 years ago. Listen in to how you can be part of the screening, and a fun Q and A session with Director, Minnesotan Marius Anderson, and Arrowhead 135 race competitors!