Zach Parise To Sign Autographs At UHL

This weekend’s Veterans Day Jamboree at United Heroes League will now include an autograph session with NHL Star Zach Parise. The autograph signing is part of the weekend-long celebration for US Veterans and the Scheel’s Youth Hockey Rink on the grounds of UHL, on Ravenna Trail just south of Hastings. UHL President Shane Hudella, himself a veteran of the US Army, began United Heroes League to provide sporting equipment for children in military families locally, and wherever the Military is based. Learn more about UHL and the weekend’s events at <a href=”https://unitedheroesleague.org/”>UnitedHeroesLeague.org</a>.