The 18th Annual “Skate With Santa” will be coming up on Saturday, December 16th, from 6-8:30pm, at the Hastings Civic Arena, and will also double as a fundraiser for Hastings Family Service. Tickets will cost a $2 donation at the door, with all money raised going to Hastings Family Service, just in time for Christmas! River Blades Skating School of Hastings will be putting on this super fun event, which will include a skating performance, before everybody hits the ice with Santa. River Blades Skating School Owner Amanda Truax was excited to join KDWA, to promote the big event.