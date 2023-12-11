Holiday Train Chugs Through Hastings

The CPKC Holiday Train chugged in to Hastings on Saturday night, on a perfect Winter evening, complete with a jam-packed crowd, and snow falling throughout the show, which included wonderful performances from both Tenille Townes, and Breeland, and a $4500 check given to Hastings Family Service, to help numerous area families in need, this Holiday season. KDWA’s NIck Tuckner was there for all of the fun from start to finish, with the two performances, then words from Hastings Mayor Mary Fasbender, and also Hastings Family Service’s Amy Sutton. Check out our feature from Saturday’s fun in Downtown Hastings!