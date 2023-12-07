Hudella Not Seeking Re-Election

State Representative Shane Hudella (R-Hastings) announced Thursday that he will not be seeking re-election in 2024 as the representative for Minnesota House District 41B. ?It has been an honor to serve the people of my hometown and all of District 41B at the State Capitol,? Hudella said. ?I”m proud of my accomplishments this past session, especially for our veterans. But at the end of the day, it is too big of a challenge to run a non-profit for veterans that continues to rapidly expand while trying to balance the day-to-day tasks of a state lawmaker.? Born in Hastings, Hudella proudly served his country in the U.S. Army National Guard for 24 years. He founded the Hastings-based non-profit organization United Heroes League, which works to ensure that children of military service members are afforded every opportunity to participate in sports. During his first session, Hudella – a Republican lawmaker ? faced significant political challenges trying to get local legislation approved as the legislature and Governor”s Office are controlled by Democrats. But, by working across the aisle with the majority party, numerous bills that Hudella championed were signed into law. They include a $78 million bonding proposal to renovate the Hastings Veterans Home, and a bill that exempts veterans with a 100% service-connected disability from paying several transportation-related taxes and fees. Hudella also played a significant role last session in helping influence the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs to make leadership changes at the Hastings Veterans Home and beyond after whistleblower allegations of a toxic work environment at the facility were brought forward. Hudella said he looks forward to finishing his legislative term, and said one of his top priorities next session will be trying to assist the City of Hastings and the surrounding areas with per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) mitigation. Hudella”s term will end in January 2025, and he encourages you to contact him with any legislative questions or concerns until then. He can be reached by phone at 651-296-3135. He can also be contacted via e-mail at rep.shane.hudella@house.mn.gov. We will have more with Hudella, when he is made available to KDWA!