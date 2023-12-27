Legion, Friends, Step Up For Bauers

If you want a good news story, and frankly the 2023 version of the “Hastings Christmas Story”, KDWA News was able to catch up with Hastings American Legion Assistant Manager Andrew Swanson, as he, alongside a troop of friends, patrons, and total strangers raised some money for presents, for the Bauer Family (pictured), who lost nearly everything in a house fire, just over one week ago. Not only did Swanson and Friends donate money and gifts, the Legion then stepped up to host the Bauers for a home-cooked, private Christmas dinner on Christmas Eve night, with all of the fixings. Swanson, Friends, and the Bauer Family were so unbelievably grateful for the outpouring of love and support.