No Snow? No Problem In Hastings!

We know that the lack of snow in the area is a huge bummer for many Winter activity lovers out there, but even without outdoor ice rinks in play, there are so many other ways you can enjoy this mild Winter outdoors, especially during the upcoming Winter Break, for kids who are out of school. Hastings Parks and Recreation Director Chris Jenkins joined KDWA News to talk about some of the fun options in Hastings, including use of the Hastings Civic Arena, ice fishing on Lake Rebecca (pictured), or enjoying the snow-free trail system.