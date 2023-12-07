Prescott Girls Golf Loses Appeal, Forced Up To Division 1

Prescott High School announced on Thursday that the school has lost its appeal to stay in Division 2 for golf next season and will be forced up to Division 1. The Cardinals filed their appeal due to school size and location, with many of the D1 schools being significantly larger than Prescott, and several hours away. This will complicate scheduling and travel plans for the Cardinals next season and beyond.
The Cardinals are being forced up due to the WIAA’s Performance Metric, which realigns teams based on a points system that determines their placement. The Cardinals, having won four straight state titles, earned the maximum of 16 points over a four year period.
Prescott voted NO on passing the performance metric back in April.
In a statement, Prescott AD Andrew Caudill did not hold back, saying “I am disappointed in the WIAA Classification Committee”s blatant disregard for the evidence presented to keep our girls golf program in Division 2. However, I am confident in Coach Salay and the team to prepare and compete at a high level to challenge for the Division 1 state championship”.
We will have more on this story on KDWA.