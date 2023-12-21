PRESCOTT HIGH SCHOOL ANNOUNCES NEW BOYS GOLF, GIRLS VOLLEYBALL COACHES

Prescott High School has announced new volleyball and boys golf coaches, approved by the school board on December 20.
Geoffrey Snyder will be returning as the coach of the Prescott Girls Volleyball program for a second stint. He has previously served as the leader of Plum City and Spring Valley as well. In a statement, Prescott Activities Director Andrew Caudill said: “Coach Snyder is a great tactician of the game and he will teach the game in a level of detail that will put our players in the best position to be successful. He will be able to pick up right where we left off and keep the program moving in the right direction.”
Snyder replaces Tracey Budworth, who stepped down after this past season. The Cardinals advanced to the section semifinals last season and Snyder will look to continue their momentum.
In addition, Scott Hamilton, who had previously served as an assistant under Jay Bartsch, was named as the head coach of the Boys Golf program.
Caudill said of Hamilton: “Scott Hamilton will be a great leader for the boys in the program. He already has those relationships and he is going to further the progress made in the program over the past few years. I am excited for the future of the boys golf program in Prescott.”
We will have more to come on both of these stories.