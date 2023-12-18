Schommer Found Not Guilty

KDWA Radio has learned that a former co-owner of a local Hastings Area business has been found not guilty in connection with seven felony charges of financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult, while her mother’s trustee and power of attorney. Mary Rose Polley Schommer, age 55, of Hastings, was found not guilty of all charges in Dakota County Court on Friday afternoon, in Hastings. Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena commented to KDWA News “I”m disappointed with the verdict, but it was a difficult case and I respect the verdict that was reached.” KDWA News was also joined by the Schommer Family Attorney, Kevin Riach, as the Family now looks to return to normalcy after the verdict.