Vermillion Home Erupts In Flames

At 3:25pm, Monday afternoon, Hastings Fire, Randolph-Hampton Fire, and many other area agencies were dispatched to the 5500th block of 210th Street East, in Vermillion, on the call of a structure fire. When Hastings Fire arrived, they found a working fire in the basement of the home, which then spread throughout the house. As other agencies arrived, a rotation began with firefighters, tankers, and other apparatuses moving in and out of the home, and surrounding area. KDWA’s Nick Tuckner arrived on the scene near the top of the 5:00 hour, and at that time, other units from Miesville, Rosemount, and Prescott were also arriving. A mother and child were both in the home at the time, and escaped unharmed. The family insurance agent was also already on scene assisting the family with the most basic of needs, as processing of the scene continued. We have more on the fire from Hastings Fire Chief John Townsend.