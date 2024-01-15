Carter Volunteers Way To Award

Jeff Carter has been selected as the 2023 Volunteer of the Year by the Hastings Chamber of Commerce, for his dedication to multiple community organizations and leadership roles in Black Dirt Theatre, Hastings Downtown Business Association and Hastings Chamber of Commerce. Jeff is heavily involved in Hope Lutheran Church taking time off of work in the summer to help with Vacation Bible School and chaperone youth trips. If you attend community events, you’ll likely see Jeff Carter working hard in a volunteer t-shirt. He is an active volunteer for Hastings Historic Car Shows, Rivertown Days, The Candy Crawl, Holiday Hoopla & Gobble Gait. Chamber members and guests will celebrate these deserving award winners at the Chamber’s Annual Meeting & Awards dinner on January 25th. Event details and tickets can be found on the Chamber
website www.hastingsmn.org. Carter joined KDWA to talk more about the honor!