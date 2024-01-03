Champa Addresses Letter, Safety

Continuing our work on the Hastings Middle School Safety situation story, KDWA News was joined by District 200 Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Tammy Champa, to talk about the letter that went home over Winter Vacation to Middle School families in the district, and how the District has been handling brisk, and system-wide changes to ensure student and staff safety, at all of our schools. Also, we look ahead to the second third of the school year, and some excitement that goes along with the new year, in School District 200. Catch our entire special report with Dr. Champa here!