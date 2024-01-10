Dam Project Kicks In To Overdrive

There is nothing like a nice quiet, beautiful walk, jog, or drive down to the Lock and Dam #2 in Hastings, even in the winter, but as many dam fans have noticed over the past handful of weeks, there is no parking past the large power lines, down to the lot stationed at the Dam. Right now, the St. Paul Corps of Engineers is taking part in inspections, followed by maintenance on the dam in certain locations within the lock system. KDWA Radio caught up with Kristen Moe, with the Corps of Engineers to discuss the operations taking place throughout the Winter, with the job set to be finished by March, and the usual boating season.