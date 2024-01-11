Edina Realty’s Hearts For Hastings

KDWA is thrilled to share the exciting news that Edina Realty of Hastings is once again sponsoring the highly anticipated “Hearts for Hastings” event for its third consecutive year! “Hearts for Hastings” is an extraordinary event that aims to spread love, kindness, and compassion throughout our beautiful town. The upcoming event will be held on Saturday, January 20th, 2024, from 10:00am-12:00 Noon, at the Edina Realty Office in Hastings. Those who bring food, handmade Valentine’s cards or money to the office will be given tickets to participate in the prize basket giveaway. Amazing prizes include both children and adult filled baskets. This is a unique opportunity for the community to stock the shelves of both Hastings Family Services and the United Way of Hastings ?Food 4 Kids?. Most people in the area are aware of HFS and all it does for our community. However, most people do not realize United Way of Hastings sponsors a food program that provides weekend meals to students in need. These meals are provided by donations from our local community and packed by volunteers who generously give their time. A list of preferred items for the Food 4 Kids program will be listed on Edina Realty Hastings Facebook page: Facebook.com/EdinaRealtyHastings. You can designate where you would like your donation directed at the time of drop-off. Valentine”s will be donated to local Assisted Living, Nursing Homes and to the Hastings Veterans Home. Find out more with Theresa Chatelle, in our interview!