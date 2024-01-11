Educator of the Year: Kyle Kreuser

Over the next week in our KDWA Newscasts, we will be talking with all of the 2023 Hastings Chamber of Commerce Award Winners, and we first talked with Hastings “Educator of the Year”, Hastings Middle School Teacher and Coach, Kyle Kreuser. Kreuser told KDWA News about the moment he was honored by friends, family, and Hastings dignitaries alike, along with some of his favorite parts of being a teacher at HMS. We also noted Kreuser’s involvement in kids’ lives outside of the classroom as a Wrestling and Soccer Coach in the community. (Photo Courtesy of Hastings Chamber of Commerce)