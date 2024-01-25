Fox Declares State Candidacy

According to a press released obtained by KDWA on Wednesday evening, Local business owner and lifelong Hastings resident Jen Fox recently announced her candidacy for the Minnesota House of Representatives, representing District 41B. District 41B includes Hastings and portions of Cottage Grove, as well as Denmark and Nininger townships. Fox currently serves on the Hastings City Council representing Ward 2 and is the city”s Acting Mayor. She has served on the council”s Finance Committee, Planning Committee, and Public Safety Committee. In addition to these responsibilities, Fox represents Hastings on the Dakota County 911 Board and the Hastings Chamber Tourism Board. KDWA’s Nick Tuckner has more on the release, and we will also have more with Fox in future newscasts.