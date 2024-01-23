Golf + Food + Service = Award Winner!

KDWA Radio was able to catch up with Nicole Sindelar, owner of our 2023 Hastings Chamber of Commerce “Business of the Year”, which is the Hastings Golf Club and Hastings Public House, right in the middle of town, on Westview Drive. They aren’t just known for their golf, and beautiful course, either. It’s also about the food, and service you get at the Hastings Public House, Bar and Restaurant, thanks to the wonderful team Sindelar has working there, every day. Sindelar shared her excitement on the award, some pieces of her business that she finds “award winning”, and how you too, can experience the Hastings Golf Club, and Hastings Public House!