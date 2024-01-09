Hastings Bantams Fight Cancer

The Hastings B1 Bantam Hockey Team is doing something extra special for the community, as the squad bands together to fight cancer, over the next two weekends. Jamie Stevens, better known as a Hastings Fire Inspector, joined KDWA not to talk fires, but to talk about the fire in his team, getting ready for their “Hockey Fights Cancer” game on January 20th, vs White Bear Lake at the Hastings Civic Arena, at 5:45pm. In fundraising efforts for that game, the team, coaches, and parents will be taking donations as they bag your croceries at Hastings Cub Foods, this Saturday, January 13th, from 10am-6pm. Find out more here with Coach Stevens!