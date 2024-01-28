On Saturday night, the Hastings community learned that one of the state’s biggest events is coming to town. It was announced during HDM2024 in Warroad that Hastings will host Hockey Day Minnesota in 2026. The event will take place at United Heroes League and their Scheel’s Rink. Mayor Mary Fasbender and Shane Hudella, along with other dignitaries, were on site in Warroad for the announcement. The 2026 event will celebrate Hastings hockey history, and the community that it represents. More details to come on KDWA Radio.
(Photo credits to Shane Hudella)
HASTINGS NAMED HOCKEY DAY MINNESOTA 2026 HOSTS
