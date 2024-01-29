HASTINGS STILL BUZZING AFTER HOCKEY DAY NEWS

Hastings and the hockey community are both collectively buzzing after the news that the city will host Hockey Day Minnesota in 2026. One of the biggest sporting events in the state, a de facto holiday in some ways, the event will descend upon United Heroes League and their Scheels Rink in 2026.
The announcement was made at the end of the 2024 edition, which was held up in Warroad. Shane Hudella of UHL, along with Hastings Mayor Mary Fasbender and other dignitaries were in attendance for the announcement that was broadcast live on Bally Sports North.
UHL opened their new Scheels Rink back on November 11, 2023 and has hosted numerous events, including this past weekend when the Hastings Boys Hockey team beat Apple Valley in overtime 3-2.
In a press release from the Minnesota Wild, who along with Bally runs the event, Hastings High School activities director Trent Hanson said
“Hastings is thrilled to be selected as the host for Hockey Day Minnesota 2026… Our community recognizes the incredible opportunity we have to host this premier event with such a storied tradition. Our boys and girls hockey programs, from youth through high school, look forward to participating in this one-of-a-kind experience.”
“We’re incredibly excited to be selected as the host site for Hockey Day Minnesota 2026 in Hastings… We look forward to partnering with the Hastings Hockey Association and our community to support and grow youth hockey and make this the best Hockey Day yet” Hudella said in the same release.
Matchups are not currently known and will not be known for quite some time. But that didn’t stop community members from excitedly guessing and wondering which thrilling games will occur.
The 2024 host, Warroad, saw both its boys and girls team play, along with JV teams. The Warriors, along with Roseau, Moorhead, Kittson County Central, Lake of the Woods, Lakeville North (Girls), Waseca, Thief River Falls and Wayzata were the high school participants in the 2024 edition.
2025 won’t be held far away either, as it will be at Valleyfair in Shakopee.