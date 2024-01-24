HFD Update: Appliance Fires and More

Every other week, KDWA News conducts our Hastings Fire Department Update, with Hastings Fire Chief John Townsend, and today, we were able to tackle a couple of topics including dryer fires, like the one in the photo from Tuesday evening, in Hastings. We also learned more about the difficulty of figting appliance fires, especially in the basement. Plus, Hastings Fire has been dispatched to numerous gas leak, or gas-smell related calls, early in 2024. How do homeowners know the difference between a gas leak, or something else in the home. All of that, and much more, in our update with Chief Townsend.